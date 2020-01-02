Services
Shirley Pauline Pendleton


1941 - 2019
Shirley Pauline Pendleton Obituary
Shirley Pauline Pendleton

New Tazewell - Shirley Pauline Pendleton, age 78, of New Tazewell TN, was born September 28, 1941 and passed away on December 29, 2019. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents Jake and Axie Skidmore. Husband Lebert Pendleton. Son Jamie Pendleton. Sisters Juanita Baker and Barbara Parker. She is survived by her children Karen Johnson, Lisa Davis, Jason Pendleton, and Robin Pendleton. Grandchildren Summer Johnson, David Johnson, Raina Davis, Emily Pendleton, and Christopher Rhymer. Sisters Joyce Burchette and Linda Skidmore.

The family received friends Wednesday January 1st from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service was Thursday January 2nd at 11 AM in the Oak Grove Cemetery. COFFEY FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
