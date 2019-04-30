|
|
Shirley Phillips Hensley
Knoxville, TN
Shirley Phillips Hensley, age 82 of Knoxville, formerly of the Bradbury Community, Kingston passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Shirley was a member of Cedar Lane United Methodist Church. She retired from the University of Tennessee after 38 years as a Senior Secretary. Shirley was preceded in death by her
husband, Marlin Hensley; parents, Ed Phillips and Thelma Chamberlain Phillips; twin sister, Charlotte Phillips Shultz, and brother, Billy Ray Phillips. She is survived by her sons, Keith Hensley and wife, Tanya, and Phillip Hensley; grandchildren: Jacob, Abigail, Andrew and Karianne Hensley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gene and Faye Phillips, Ken and Sue Phillips, Mack and Cathy Phillips, Eddie and Judy Phillips, Jack and Cindy Phillips; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Richard Richter and Rev. Ken Phillips officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Thursday morning in the Bradbury Cemetery for graveside services and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Lane United Methodist Church, 714 Cedar Lane, Knoxville, TN 37912. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019