Shirley R. BakerLenoir City - Shirley R. Baker age 83 of Lenoir City passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Shirley was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Primitive Baptist Church in Lenoir City and a life member of the D.A.V. Shirley was co-owner of Ossie's Bait Shop. She was famous for her hand-tied fishing flies. Preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Carroll; sons, Ted Carroll and Rick Carroll; grandson, Chase Carroll; parents, George and Lucy Graves; brothers, Alvin Graves and R. L. Graves; sister, Nelle Gilreath. Survived by her husband, Leon Baker; son, Mark Carroll; daughter, Sabrina Currier and husband, Cecil all of Lenoir City; grandchildren: Rachel Swain, Seth Curtis, Jeffery Veal, Brent Veal and Ryan Currier, and great-grandchildren, Isaiah Swain, Cameron Veal, Elijah Swain, Hannah Quinn Veal and Jordan Curtis; step-children: Christine Baker, Leon Baker, Jr., Paul Baker and his daughter, Kaylee Baker, Teresa Marine Baker and their families. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 30th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Lenoir City Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com