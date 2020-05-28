Shirley R. Baker
Lenoir City - Shirley R. Baker age 83 of Lenoir City passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Shirley was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Primitive Baptist Church in Lenoir City and a life member of the D.A.V. Shirley was co-owner of Ossie's Bait Shop. She was famous for her hand-tied fishing flies. Preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Carroll; sons, Ted Carroll and Rick Carroll; grandson, Chase Carroll; parents, George and Lucy Graves; brothers, Alvin Graves and R. L. Graves; sister, Nelle Gilreath. Survived by her husband, Leon Baker; son, Mark Carroll; daughter, Sabrina Currier and husband, Cecil all of Lenoir City; grandchildren: Rachel Swain, Seth Curtis, Jeffery Veal, Brent Veal and Ryan Currier, and great-grandchildren, Isaiah Swain, Cameron Veal, Elijah Swain, Hannah Quinn Veal and Jordan Curtis; step-children: Christine Baker, Leon Baker, Jr., Paul Baker and his daughter, Kaylee Baker, Teresa Marine Baker and their families. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 30th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Lenoir City Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 29, 2020.