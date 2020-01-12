Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Church Street United Methodist Church
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Church Street United Methodist Church
Knoxville - Shirley R. Kanipes 82 of Knoxville went to be with her mother Saturday January 11, 2020. She was a member of Church Street United Methodist Church and taught the Senior Adult Sunday school class for many years. Shirley graduated from University of Tennessee in Education and received her Masters degrees from Southern Baptist Seminary in Louisville, KY. She retired from Knox County Education and after retirement worked as a Caregiver in Knox County. Preceded in death by parents, Roger and Carrie Weaver; husband, Ken Kanipes; brother, George Weaver; sisters, Mary Flatt and Alice Caudill. Shirley is survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, Hugh (Mary) Weaver, Herman (Eloise) Weaver and Lewis (Marcia) Weaver. Several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday January 14, 2020 from 1-2p.m. at Church Street United Methodist Church. Service will follow at 2:00p.m. with Rev. Chuck Starks, Rev. Andy Ferguson and Rev. Lewis Weaver officiating. Family and friends will go in procession to Bethel Cemetery for graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
