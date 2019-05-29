|
|
Shirley R Shelton
Rutledge, TN
Shirley R. Shelton age 80 of Rutledge finished her time here on Earth and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Carrie Neal Range; husband, Austin Shelton; brothers, Stanley Range, Sonny Range; sister, Barbara Burke. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Mike & Brenda Shelton; grandson, Shawn Shelton; granddaughter, Shannon Hattaway; great-grandsons, Austin and Owen; brother, Bill Range (Jewell); sister, Deborah Range Morris; several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. A receiving of friends will be held at Indian Ridge Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 2:00-3:00 PM with the funeral to follow at 3:00 PM with Rev. Robert Myers officiating. A graveside service will immediately follow in the church cemetery. Arrangments by Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, 865-922-9195. Condolences for the family may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 29, 2019