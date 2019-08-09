|
Shirley Reardon
Knoxville - Shirley Juanita Pratt Reardon - age 80 of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Member of Graveston Baptist Church. Former member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church and the Smoky Mountain A Model Club. Preceded in death by husband, Charlie Reardon; son, Rick Reardon; parents, Walter and Rosie Pratt; four brothers; four sisters; and special friend, Bob Johnson. Survived by son, Stan Reardon; sisters, Betty Wolfenbarger and Herman, Doris (Glen) Bruner, Mildred Cate; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 4:00 PM with Rev. Sean Watson officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45 PM Monday at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a 2:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019