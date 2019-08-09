Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:45 PM
Woodhaven Memorial Gardens
Interment
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodhaven Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Reardon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Reardon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Reardon Obituary
Shirley Reardon

Knoxville - Shirley Juanita Pratt Reardon - age 80 of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Member of Graveston Baptist Church. Former member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church and the Smoky Mountain A Model Club. Preceded in death by husband, Charlie Reardon; son, Rick Reardon; parents, Walter and Rosie Pratt; four brothers; four sisters; and special friend, Bob Johnson. Survived by son, Stan Reardon; sisters, Betty Wolfenbarger and Herman, Doris (Glen) Bruner, Mildred Cate; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 4:00 PM with Rev. Sean Watson officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45 PM Monday at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a 2:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now