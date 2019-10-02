|
|
Shirley Reardon
Knoxville - Shirley Reardon, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. She was retired from Chamberlain Chiropractor Clinic as office manager after 50 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Viola King Pitts. Brother, James Pitts, and sister, Kathleen Barton. Shirley is survived by her husband of 62 years, Morris Reardon; her son and daughter-in-law Steven and Donna Jo Reardon, granddaughter Stephanie Armstrong, (Kyle), great grandsons, Skyler and Ben, 3 step grandsons and 6 step great grandchildren & 2 nephews Jimmy Pitts and Max Barton and 1 niece Beth Ann Pitts Riggins.
Many thanks to the caring staff of Blount Memorial Hospice and Asbury Place for serving Shirley so well. She was full of love for everyone, and will be sorely missed.
As per her wishes no funeral or service will held.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019