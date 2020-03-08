|
Shirley Ruth Battee Todd
Knoxville - Shirley Ruth Battee Todd - age 95 of Farragut, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Shirley was retired from TRW. She loved to cook and traveled throughout the world as long as she was able. Shirley formerly attended Concord United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Todd; parents, Royce and Marie Battee; sister, Joyce Martin.
Shirley is survived by several cousins and many friends. A special thank you to Priscilla Helton and her wondrous friends that became like family at Concord Villas.
Shirley requested that no formal services be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter or . Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020