Shirley Smith Savage
Rutledge, TN
Shirley Smith Savage-age 66 of Rutledge, formerly of Maynardville went home to be with the Lord Thursday
afternoon, February 28, 2019 at U. T. Medical Center. She was of the Baptist faith and an employee of Ridgeview Terrace Nursing Home, Housekeeping Department, Rutledge. Shirley was preceded in death by husband, Hall Smith; parents, Edgar and Hettie Lynch; brother, Claude Lynch; sisters, Jan Wollard and Judy Lynch.
Survivors: son, Brandon Smith and wife, Melissa of Rutledge; three grandchildren, Halle Smith, Jacob Chamberlain, Kaylee Chamberlain; brother, James Willard "Red" Lynch; sister, Helen Nicley, both of Maynardville. Nieces and nephews: Nancy Thomas, Jeffery Lynch, Connie Combs, Ricky Lynch, Debbie Nicley, Donna Brummitt, Richard Nicley, Peggy Bridges, Dolly Smith; several great-nieces and great-nephews to include special great-niece and great-nephews: Kenny Crider, Jessica Spradlen, Coty Muncey and Ashly Webb. A host of cousins and many friends.
Funeral services 2 P.M. Sunday, March 3, 2019, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Eddie Muncey officiating with music by Brittany Muncey. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville. Pallbearers: Kenny Crider, Bea Bub Munsey, Cory Spradlen, Coty Muncey, Chris Upton, Ricky Lynch. The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2019