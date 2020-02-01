|
Shirley Stockhoff
Farragut - October 19, 1940 - January 31, 2020
Shirley Dean Alderson Stockhoff, age 79, passed away peacefully, January 31st surrounded by her children and her devoted husband of 57 years, Harold Stockhoff. She was born Oct 19th, 1940 in Gallatin, Tennessee to Lloyd and Louise Alderson.
Shirley was raised in her beloved Gallatin surrounded by legions of friends. Voted Most Beautiful, Lady of the Green & Gold and Homecoming Queen, Shirley left a lasting and memorable legacy in the town she loved.
Harold and Shirley moved across the country as Harold pursued a career at Eli Lilly and Company, and Shirley focused on raising her four children. After moves to Indianapolis, Columbus Ohio, and Pittsburgh, PA, the family moved back to Tennessee. Shirley was most proud of her four children and happily reveled in their many accomplishments. A member of Central United Methodist Church in Lenoir City she loved fundraising for a good cause, writing songs, singing in the choir and the opportunity to help others as a Stephen Minister.
Shirley is survived by her children and their spouses, Pamela and Scott Daly, Delaware, Ohio; Kelly and Art Stephenson, Knoxville; Jill and Kent Childs, Chattanooga; Michael and Patrice Stockhoff, Nashville; and her seven grandchildren, Cotter and Cassie Childs, Macklin Stephenson, Kathryn, Anna Claire and William Stockhoff and Nora Daly. She is also survived by her brother Robert Alderson and sister-in-law Marie, Atlanta, GA; cousins Jeanne and Sam Benjamin, Clairemont, CA; Pat & Tommy Givens, Gallatin; Chris and Holli Black, Auburn, KY; Josh and Lindsay Black (daughter Ruby), Gallatin.
We will celebrate Shirley's life on Wednesday, February 5th at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. The family will Receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. with service immediately following at 2 p.m.
Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Stockhoff family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020