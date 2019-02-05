Services
Shirley Thacker Irwin, age 69 of Knoxville, peacefully went into the arms of her Heavenly Father while surrounded by her family on January 31, 2019. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Gena Thacker. Survivors include her loving husband of 37 years, Terry Irwin; son, Matthew Irwin; sister in-law, Toni (David) Robison; niece, Jennifer Barnhart; nephew, David Robison, III; host of extended family. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 6th, at 6:30 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church, 544 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. Pastors Amy Figg and John Girro officiating; Anne Jackson on Harp. Visitation will follow. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial donations be made to the at . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019
