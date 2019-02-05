|
Shirley Thacker Irwin
Knoxville, TN
Shirley Thacker Irwin, age 69 of Knoxville, peacefully went into the arms of her Heavenly Father while surrounded by her family on January 31, 2019. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Gena Thacker. Survivors include her loving husband of 37 years, Terry Irwin; son, Matthew Irwin; sister in-law, Toni (David) Robison; niece, Jennifer Barnhart; nephew, David Robison, III; host of extended family. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 6th, at 6:30 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church, 544 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. Pastors Amy Figg and John Girro officiating; Anne Jackson on Harp. Visitation will follow. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial donations be made to the at . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019