Shirley Tindell Hurst
Knoxville - Shirley Clem Tindell Hurst, age 83, of Knoxville, passed away on August 4, 2019 after suffering a stroke and heart attack. She attended Linden Baptist Church, where she played piano and organ, and in later years became a member of West Hills Baptist Church. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. Known to her grandchildren as "Geekee," she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Tindell; daughter, Brenda Tindell; son, Robert "Bobby" Tindell; her parents, Jake and Irene Clem; brothers, John Clem and James "Bud" Clem; sister, Evelyn Maples. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Varnes (Joey); grandchildren, Allison Varnes, Amanda Varnes, Robby Tindell, Jesse Tindell Johnson (Stone); great-grandson, Caulder Johnson; daughter-in-law, Robin Tindell; sisters, Phyllis Baer (Tom) and Carol Faulkner.
Years after the tragic loss of her first husband, Shirley found love again with husband, Bill Hurst, who also preceded her in death. She was predeceased by son-in-law, Tom Bak; and daughter-in-law, Sandi Hurst. She is survived by daughter, Audrey Hurst Bak and her children, Tommy, Danny, and Jaime; son, Alex Hurst and his daughter, Morgan; and many great-grandchildren.
Shirley was a gifted florist whose work spanned many years in the Knoxville area. She was a lifetime member of the East Tennessee Professional Florist Association. Shirley co-owned The Flower Garden with Peggy Mize from 1969-1975, and then worked for Baum's Florist from 1975-1983. In 1983, she and Bill Hurst opened their own flower shop in Farragut. Bill wanted to call it Shirley's Bloomers, but in the end, it became Flowers First. Shirley continued the business after Bill passed, and eventually sold it in 1997. She then worked as an auditor for Stein Mart until she retired in 2012. Retirement, however, did not mean that she hung up her bowling shoes. She participated in a league until her passing and was well-known for her competitive spirit. But her greatest love was her family.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm at Berry Highland Memorial. Rev. David Maude will officiate. Interment will be at 11:00 am Saturday at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. Family and friends should gather at 10:45 am. The family would like to thank the medical staff at Tennova West, West Hills Health and Rehab, and Amedisys Hospice for their kindness and compassion. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019