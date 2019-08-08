Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:45 AM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Hurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Tindell Hurst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Tindell Hurst Obituary
Shirley Tindell Hurst

Knoxville - Shirley Clem Tindell Hurst, age 83, of Knoxville, passed away on August 4, 2019 after suffering a stroke and heart attack. She attended Linden Baptist Church, where she played piano and organ, and in later years became a member of West Hills Baptist Church. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. Known to her grandchildren as "Geekee," she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Tindell; daughter, Brenda Tindell; son, Robert "Bobby" Tindell; her parents, Jake and Irene Clem; brothers, John Clem and James "Bud" Clem; sister, Evelyn Maples. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Varnes (Joey); grandchildren, Allison Varnes, Amanda Varnes, Robby Tindell, Jesse Tindell Johnson (Stone); great-grandson, Caulder Johnson; daughter-in-law, Robin Tindell; sisters, Phyllis Baer (Tom) and Carol Faulkner.

Years after the tragic loss of her first husband, Shirley found love again with husband, Bill Hurst, who also preceded her in death. She was predeceased by son-in-law, Tom Bak; and daughter-in-law, Sandi Hurst. She is survived by daughter, Audrey Hurst Bak and her children, Tommy, Danny, and Jaime; son, Alex Hurst and his daughter, Morgan; and many great-grandchildren.

Shirley was a gifted florist whose work spanned many years in the Knoxville area. She was a lifetime member of the East Tennessee Professional Florist Association. Shirley co-owned The Flower Garden with Peggy Mize from 1969-1975, and then worked for Baum's Florist from 1975-1983. In 1983, she and Bill Hurst opened their own flower shop in Farragut. Bill wanted to call it Shirley's Bloomers, but in the end, it became Flowers First. Shirley continued the business after Bill passed, and eventually sold it in 1997. She then worked as an auditor for Stein Mart until she retired in 2012. Retirement, however, did not mean that she hung up her bowling shoes. She participated in a league until her passing and was well-known for her competitive spirit. But her greatest love was her family.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm at Berry Highland Memorial. Rev. David Maude will officiate. Interment will be at 11:00 am Saturday at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. Family and friends should gather at 10:45 am. The family would like to thank the medical staff at Tennova West, West Hills Health and Rehab, and Amedisys Hospice for their kindness and compassion. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com

Berry Highland Memorial

5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now