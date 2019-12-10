|
Shirley Waggoner
Knoxville - Shirley Campbell Waggoner, age 84 of Knoxville, passed away December 9, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a humble servant of Jesus. Shirley was a 35-year member of Redemption Church International where she was a member of the choir. Preceded in death by her husband Henry Waggoner, Jr.; brother, Rex Campbell and son-in-law, Greg Jackson. Survived by two daughters, Elaine Jackson and Robyn Johnstone and husband Scott; grandchildren, Annie (Jason) Smith, Ian (Abigail) Johnstone, Seth (Jamie) Johnstone and McKenzie (William) Perry; great-grandchildren, Emily Smith, Gabe Smith, Jake Smith, Ashley Jackson and soon to be the newest member, Clark Gibson, several nieces and nephews; special friends, Donna McVey and JoAnne Helton. Visitation will be held at Weaver's Chapel Thursday from 5:00-7:00 pm with the service to follow. Rev. John Greene officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday 10:45 am at New Gray Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. Rev. Don Payne officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimers Tennessee. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
