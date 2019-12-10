Services
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Following Services
Interment
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:45 AM
New Gray Cemetery
Shirley Waggoner Obituary
Shirley Waggoner

Knoxville - Shirley Campbell Waggoner, age 84 of Knoxville, passed away December 9, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a humble servant of Jesus. Shirley was a 35-year member of Redemption Church International where she was a member of the choir. Preceded in death by her husband Henry Waggoner, Jr.; brother, Rex Campbell and son-in-law, Greg Jackson. Survived by two daughters, Elaine Jackson and Robyn Johnstone and husband Scott; grandchildren, Annie (Jason) Smith, Ian (Abigail) Johnstone, Seth (Jamie) Johnstone and McKenzie (William) Perry; great-grandchildren, Emily Smith, Gabe Smith, Jake Smith, Ashley Jackson and soon to be the newest member, Clark Gibson, several nieces and nephews; special friends, Donna McVey and JoAnne Helton. Visitation will be held at Weaver's Chapel Thursday from 5:00-7:00 pm with the service to follow. Rev. John Greene officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday 10:45 am at New Gray Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. Rev. Don Payne officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimers Tennessee. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
