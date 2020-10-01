1/1
Shirley Webb
Shirley Webb

Knoxville - Shirley Jane Moore Webb - age 78 of Knoxville went home to be with her Lord and Savior and her loved ones gone on before on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Shirley was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where she served as the choir director for many years and a graduate of Carter High School for whom she helped plan many class reunions. She retired from Home Federal Bank. Preceded in death by husband, Carl Webb; mother, Helen Atkins; father, Henry Moore; brothers, Harold Moore, Ronald Eugene Moore and wife Jean. Survived by niece, Sonya (Kreis) French; nephews, Chris (Amber) Moore and Perry (Barbie) Moore; sisters-in-law, Peggy Moore and Elizabeth Webb Kennedy; brother-in-law, Earl (Judy) Webb; and several great nieces and nephews. Many heartfelt thanks to the staff at Trinity Hills Assisted Living for their kind and loving care. The family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 PM Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. Following the visitation, family and friends will gather at Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 2:00 PM graveside service with Pastor Wayne Trent officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 6715 Sunnyview Drive, Knoxville, TN 37914. Shirley will be missed by all her family and loved ones. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
OCT
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Eastview Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
