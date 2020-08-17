Shirley Whited
Corryton - Shirley (Horner) Whited - age 69 of Corryton passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, surround by her loving family and friends. She was a member of East Sunny View Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, James Ronald Whited; parents, James Horner and Juanita Horner Hammock. Survived by sons, Jamie Whited and wife Angie, and Joey Whited; brother, Tommy Horner and wife Vickie; grandchildren, Brigette Lutner and husband Cody, Sean Gibson and wife Brittany, Courtney Whited, and Ashley Humphrey and husband Anthony; great-grandchildren, Trenton, Brogan, Taylor, Whitley, Emery, Tucker, Axel and Jax; nieces, Angie Tackett and Kim Smith; extended family, Sheila Benson, Jim Rucker, Doris Rucker, and Kristy Rucker. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Mike Lee officiating. The service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and Friends will meet 10:45 AM Thursday at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com