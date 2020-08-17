1/1
Shirley Whited
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Whited

Corryton - Shirley (Horner) Whited - age 69 of Corryton passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, surround by her loving family and friends. She was a member of East Sunny View Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, James Ronald Whited; parents, James Horner and Juanita Horner Hammock. Survived by sons, Jamie Whited and wife Angie, and Joey Whited; brother, Tommy Horner and wife Vickie; grandchildren, Brigette Lutner and husband Cody, Sean Gibson and wife Brittany, Courtney Whited, and Ashley Humphrey and husband Anthony; great-grandchildren, Trenton, Brogan, Taylor, Whitley, Emery, Tucker, Axel and Jax; nieces, Angie Tackett and Kim Smith; extended family, Sheila Benson, Jim Rucker, Doris Rucker, and Kristy Rucker. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Mike Lee officiating. The service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and Friends will meet 10:45 AM Thursday at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved