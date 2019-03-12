|
Shirley "Neena" Wilson
Lenoir City, TN
Shirley "Neena" Wilson, age 77, of Lenoir City passed away Saturday morning, March 9, 2019 at her home.
Shirley was born in Syracuse, New York. She was of the Catholic faith. She is retired from Daytona Beach State College.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Wilson; parents, Clifford Haaf and Agnes Cornelius.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Orton and husband Bruce of Richford, NY, Dana Wilson and wife Kathy of Titusville, FL, Russell Phelps and wife Teri of Homer, NY, Laura Kreisler and husband Corey, Tamara Bannow and husband Bill all of Farragut; grandchildren, Nicole, Chad, Tony, Anna, Ryan, Kyle, Erin, Robin, Emily, Kassidy and Delaney; great grandchildren, Emily, Sarah, Alexander and Jack; sister, Carol Latocha; brothers, Clifford and Chuck Haaf.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel.
Family and friends will gather at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Gov. John Sevier Highway.
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike serving the Wilson family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019