Shirrell Crumpley
Rutledge - Shirrell L. Crumpley, age 76, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care in Rutledge. He was a member of Joppa Methodist Church, & had retired from Corragated Roll Corp. He had also been a bus driver for Grainger County Schools. He was an avid hunter & fisherman & loved watching westerns on TV, especially Gunsmoke.
He was preceded in death by his parents Rob & Pearl Crumpley; brother Mirrell Crumpley; sister Louise Perry; aunts & uncles Jimmy & Lois Crumpley, & Sam & Sally Crumpley, & a nephew Donnie Perry.
Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife Judy Crumpley, & children Jeff Crumpley, Dan Crumpley & girlfriend, Cathy, & Bobby Crumpley; nephews & nieces Chubby & Evelyn Perry, Alan & Dawn Crumpley, Ann Perry, & Jill Harbin; sisters-in-law Gerri (Don) Bivens, Doris (Lawrence) Ritter, & Nancy Quinn; & life-long family friends Leahora & Lee Enfinger.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services to follow. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Grainger Memorial Gardens. Rev. Jared Peer will officiate the services.
Pallbearers will be Scottie Collins, Melvin Brown, Derrick Watson, Tommy Parrott, Alan Crumpley, Chris Kasterson, Chubby Perry, & Michael Gordon. Honorary pallbearers are Don Bivens & Pete Winstead.
The family wishes to express their deepest thanks & appreciation to the staff at Ridgeview Terrace & to Amedisys Hospice for their kindness & care during his illness.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020