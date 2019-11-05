Services
Shyteshia Dionne Gant

Shyteshia Dionne Gant Obituary
Shyteshia Dionne Gant

Knoxville - Shyteshia Dionne Gant, passed from this world, Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Resident of Knoxville, provided cheerful customer service.

Shyteshia is survived by, devoted son, Trevante Gant; mother, Bridget Jordan; sister, Shanice Gant; grandmothers, Barbara Gant, Rachel Dean; several aunts and cousins, along with many life long friends.

Family will receive friends, 11:00-12:00 noon, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 12:00 noon, Rev. Terry Jordan, Officiating.

Interment Wilder Cemetery, Maryville, TN.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
