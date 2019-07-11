Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Sevier Heights Baptist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Sevier Heights Baptist Church
Sidney Alvin Blalock


1939 - 2019
Sidney Alvin Blalock Obituary
Sidney Alvin Blalock

Knoxville - Sidney Alvin Blalock passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee surrounded by family and friends.

Sid was born October 28, 1939 in Sevierville, Tennessee. He graduated from the University of Tennessee, where he met his wife of 58 years, JoNelda Williams Blalock. Their marriage was an extraordinary partnership, and a model for all who spent any time with them. They loved each other and loved their life together. They were always working together on something, and truly enjoyed the experiences they shared. They particularly loved supporting UT athletics and traveling to new places.

In addition to Jo, Sid is survived by 3 children and 5 grandchildren. Dana Blalock Hughes (husband Matt Hughes and son David) of Atlanta, GA, Kevin Blalock (wife Lori Blalock and children, Karley and Karson) of Sevierville, TN, and Julie Blalock (special friend Richard McFalls and sons Bryson and Dylan) of Sevierville, TN.

Sid was deeply devoted to his faith, family, friends, employees and community. He had integrity to do the right thing under any circumstances, wisdom to focus on the most important things at the most important times, and patience to allow things to simply run their course.

He was generous in every way, and curious about people, their stories and their needs. His sense of humor was infectious, and he brought joy to those around him, even under difficult circumstances. He believed everyone was important, and no one was out of reach. He had great vision, and loved to explore good ideas, especially with others. His entrepreneurial spirit, along with his work ethic, optimism and willingness to work with others to create something special, came through in his businesses and his personal life experiences.

Sid was the CEO, and one of the founders of Charles Blalock & Sons, Inc., which began in 1962. Over the years the company has expanded into multiple businesses with over 800 employees serving Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina. He was always grateful for the many employees, business associates and colleagues with whom he was able to share success.

A memorial service for Sid will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Sevier Heights Baptist Church at 6pm. The family will receive friends between 3:00 and 5:30.

Memorial donations may be made to organizations important to the Blalock family: Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains, PO Box 5743, Sevierville, TN 37864; or Great Smoky Mountains Council of Boy Scouts of America, PO Box 51885, Knoxville, TN 37950; or Alzheimer's of Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919; or East Tennessee Children's Hospital, PO Box 15010, Knoxville, TN 37901; or Sevier County Partners in Progress, 321 Court Avenue, Sevierville, TN 37862.Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 11 to July 12, 2019
