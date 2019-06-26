|
Sidney & Bessie Howard
OAKDALE - Sid and Bessie Howard went to be with the Lord on June 23rd. Both Sid (92) and Bessie (93) lived in Morgan County all their lives, and were blessed with a long healthy life. They were married in 1949 and this year would have been their 70th anniversary. Both Sid and Bessie were devout Christians, and attended Oak Grove Church in Lancing Tennessee most of their married lives.
Sid was an Army Veteran of the Ceremonial Detachment at Fort Myer, Virginia, which included the distinct honor of guarding the "Tomb of the Unknown Soldier". Bessie was a loving loyal devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a hard worker with creative ideals around the home, and especially loved to cook for her family.
Sidney is preceded in death by parents, Arba and Beatrice Howard, and sister Marylyn, and survived by brother, Wayne Howard (Lancing, TN) and sister, Wanda Dunlap (Springhill, FL). Bessie is preceded in death by parents, Elbert and Etta Goad, brother, Ray Goad, and sister, Joyce Goad. Bessie is survived by sister's, Minnie Jones (Rockwood, TN), Oma Cochran (Oakdale, TN), and Cassie Williams (Rockwood, TN). Both are survived by sons, Gary Howard (wife Peggy) of Oakdale, and Greg Howard (wife Denise) of Knoxville, including 4 grandchildren, Brad Howard (Knoxville, TN), Barry Howard (Oakdale, TN), Jennifer Howard Ogle (Knoxville, TN), and Jill Howard Lumpkins (Blaine, TN), and 10 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg TN, with funeral service to follow starting at 7:00 pm, with Rev. Rick Taylor and Rev. Jim Dunlap to officiate. Interment will at 11:00 am Friday morning at Clear Creek Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Oak Grove Church, P.O. Box 94, Lancing, TN. 37770.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019