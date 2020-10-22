Sidney Fritts
Powell - Sidney Eugene Fritts age 90 of Powell passed away October 20, 2020 at Asbury Place Assisted Living in Maryville, TN from ALS. He was a longtime member of Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Powell with a reserved seat on the back row of the sanctuary. Graduated from Rule High School in 1950 and an All City Basketball Player. He was an Air Force Veteran. He retired form Y-12 in 1993 after 34 years as a machinist, planner and estimator and machine shop foreman. Past worshipful Master, Beaver Ridge Lodge 366 A&FM; served on degree teams and conducted Masonic funerals across East Tennessee. He was a 32nd degree Shriner. He was President of Powell Recreational Commission and was very active in Little League Baseball. He was an avid UT football and basketball fan; attended all UT home games for over 60 years and traveled in their motorhome to games in every SEC stadium and numerous bowl games. He and his wife, Helen traveled to 48 states and Canada in their motorhome. He could build or fix anything and was most proud of his woodworking skills. He and Helen lived in the same house on Joyce Lane in Powell since 1961. He was a decent, hard-working, caring, Christian man who loved and provided well for his family and would do anything to help others. Preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Leta Vernell Fritts of Knoxville; sister, Barbara Fritts Page of Dayton, OH; brothers, Thomas Fritts of Vandalia, OH and Larry Fritts of Bellbrook, OH. Survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Helen Gibson Fritts of Powell; son, Steven A. Fritts (wife, Debbie Read Fritts) of Tallassee, TN; grandsons, Clinton Fritts (wife, Marissa)of Houston, TX and Read Alan Fritts of Knoxville, TN; great-grandson, Sidney Daniel Fritts (Clint's son); daughter, Debbie Fritts Hendrix (husband, Steve Hendrix) of Loganville, GA; granddaughter, Taryn Hendrix Painter (husband, Cyrus) of Chattanooga, TN; great-granddaughters, Gibson and Ruby; grandson, Justin Hendrix (wife, Shelley) of Lenoir City, TN; great-grandson, Cason; grandson, Logan Hendrix (wife, Madyson) of Douglasville, GA; great-granddaughter, Everleigh; brother, Harry G. Fritts of Dayton, OH; sister, Ruth Fritts Perry (husband, Carl of Knoxville, TN; numerous nieces and nephews in the Knoxville and Dayton, OH area. Family and friends may call at their convenience 1-5 pm Saturday at Weaver Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Sunday at New Gray Cemetery for a 1 pm graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital
, Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church or to a charity of your choice
