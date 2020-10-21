1/1
Sidney J. Shipwash Jr.
Sidney J. Shipwash, Jr.

Ten Mile - Sidney J. Shipwash, Jr., age 81, of Ten Mile, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. He was born September 28, 1939 and was a life long resident of Ten Mile. He was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Sidney was a sixty-year member of the Knoxville Steam Fitters-Local Union No. 102. He loved farming, animals and all creatures, great and small. He also enjoyed listening to Blue Grass music. Preceded in death by his first wife & mother of his children, Cora Sue Shipwash; wife of 44 years, Mary Lillian Oliver Shipwash; parents, Sidney J. Shipwash, Sr. & Ellen Newcomb Shipwash; brother, James Shipwash.

SURVIVORS

Children: Marcie Nichols & husband, Jeff of Loudon, Jeff Shipwash & wife, Jackie of Oak Ridge, Bryan Shipwash & wife, Kim of Kingston, Candace Byerly & husband, David of Lenoir City

8 Grandchildren and 5 Great-grandchildren

Sisters: Sybil Rose of Ten Mile, Ruth Tudor & husband, Larry of Ten Mile, Susan Townsend & husband Melvin of Ten Mile

Sister-in-law: Phyllis Shipwash of Ten Mile

Several extended family members and many dear friends.

A private family graveside service will be held at Kingston Memorial Gardens and the family will hold a celebration of his life after the pandemic. This will be announced once the information becomes available. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a memorial to your local animal shelter or the charity of your choice. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
