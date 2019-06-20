|
Sierra and Nolan Cahoon
Jefferson City, TN - Sierra Wilson Cahoon, age 30, of Jefferson City, TN and formerly of Parkton, Maryland and her son, Nolan Scott Cahoon, age 2, of Jefferson City, TN passed away suddenly on June 17, 2019. Sierra was a loving Christian wife and momma, lover of all things sweet and southern, beach bum at heart, and interior designer. Nolan enjoyed reading, giving high fives, and throwing rocks in the lake. He attended Steps of Faith at First United Methodist Church of Jefferson City and Children's Day Out at First Baptist Church of Jefferson City. Sierra was a 2010 graduate of High Point University and former interior designer at O.P. Jenkins Furniture in Knoxville and project specialist at Lowe's Home Improvement in Jefferson City. Preceded by grandfather, F. Lindsay Wilson. Survived by husband, Matt Cahoon; parents, Scott and Lisa Wilson; sister, Cassidy Wilson; grandparents, Mabel Wilson, Darrel and Bonnie Comer; in-laws, Jack and Priscilla Cahoon, Jonathan and Rebekah Cahoon, Harper Cahoon, Andrea Cahoon; several other extended family members. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church. Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Ellen DiGiosia, Rev. Marty Blakely and Rev. Justin Graham officiating. Another service will also be held in Sierra's home town and they will be buried in White Hall, MD at a time to be announced soon. Contributions in memory of Sierra and Nolan can be made to The Randall and Kay O'Brien Benevolent Fund at Carson Newman University, www.cn.edu/cahoonfamilyfund.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 20, 2019