Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Home
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Funeral Home
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
New Loyston Memorial Gardens
Sierra "Iver" Huiting

Sierra "Iver" Huiting Obituary
Sierra "Iver" Huiting

Andersonville - Sierra "Iver" Huiting - age 22 of Andersonville, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019. She was a member of Byrams Fork Baptist Church. Sierra loved her pet frogs and fish, nature, art, Chick-fil-A; and her online friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, J. C. Tudor; and uncle, Mark Cooper. Sierra is survived by her mother, Tena Foster and husband Steve; father, Greg Huiting and wife Julie; sister, Megan (Matthew) Lovelace; brother, Javan Huiting; Nanny, Fontella Tudor; grandparents, Skip and Judy Huiting; aunts, Telisa Cooper and Abby Tudor; best friends, Geghie Davis and Haley Jackson; and several step brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Wayne Lovelace officiating. Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019 to go in procession to New Loyston Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 a.m. interment service. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Sierra Huiting. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
