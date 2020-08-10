Silas VanWinkle
Knoxville - Silas Eugene VanWinkle (Gene) of Knoxville passed away at home on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the age of 71. He was born on March 14, 1949 to Clyde and Barbara VanWinkle. He was an expert carpenter, painter and wood crafter. Gene also enjoyed selling. Preceded in death by parents Clyde and Barbara VanWinkle, brothers; Clyde Jr and Alan VanWinkle. Survived by son Victor VanWinkle, daughter Sheri Sims, grandchildren; Carrissa (husband Chris), Kyler, Kendra, Mallory, Madison, greatgrandchildren; Colbee and Kayson, brother Jimmy VanWinkle (wife Barbara), mother of his children Gail Jones, and former spouse Sheila Davis. Special regards to best friend Ed Royster. Family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:30 PM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, with funeral service to follow at 7:30 PM, Dewey Caldwell officiating. Friends and family will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City at 10:15 AM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 to process to Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
.