1/1
Silas VanWinkle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Silas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Silas VanWinkle

Knoxville - Silas Eugene VanWinkle (Gene) of Knoxville passed away at home on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the age of 71. He was born on March 14, 1949 to Clyde and Barbara VanWinkle. He was an expert carpenter, painter and wood crafter. Gene also enjoyed selling. Preceded in death by parents Clyde and Barbara VanWinkle, brothers; Clyde Jr and Alan VanWinkle. Survived by son Victor VanWinkle, daughter Sheri Sims, grandchildren; Carrissa (husband Chris), Kyler, Kendra, Mallory, Madison, greatgrandchildren; Colbee and Kayson, brother Jimmy VanWinkle (wife Barbara), mother of his children Gail Jones, and former spouse Sheila Davis. Special regards to best friend Ed Royster. Family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:30 PM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, with funeral service to follow at 7:30 PM, Dewey Caldwell officiating. Friends and family will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City at 10:15 AM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 to process to Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved