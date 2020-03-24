|
Silva M. Kitts Tharpe
Maynardville - Silva M. "Polly" Kitts Tharpe-age 95 of Maynardville, born June 16, 1924 passed away Monday morning, March 23, 2020 at North Knoxville Medical Center. She was a member of Nave Hill Baptist Church. She is survived by nine children; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with many other family members and a host of friends.
Family and friends will meet at 10:45 A.M. Thursday for a 11 A.M. graveside service at Nave Hill Cemetery, Maynardville with Rev. Jason Nicely officiating. Pallbearers: Grandsons. The body may be viewed 9 a.m. till 5 p.m. Wednesday at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020