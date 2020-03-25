Resources
Sim Bullard Jr.

Sim Bullard Jr. Obituary
Sim Bullard, Jr.

Chattanooga - Sim Bullard, Jr., 66, of Chattanooga, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was a member of New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee and musician. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sim and Mary Jean Bullard, Sr. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Crystal Bullard; sons, Stefan Bullard, Kevin Madison, and Simmone Thompson. His life will be celebrated in a homecoming ceremony in his hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee (TBA). Arrangements are by Taylor Funeral Home of Chattanooga, Inc.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
