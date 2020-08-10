Simpson Jarvis (Jay) Claiborne, Jr.
Knoxville - Simpson Jarvis (JAY) Claiborne Jr., age 95, went to Heaven on Saturday, August 8th 2020 to join in the eternal worship of his LORD and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jay was born in the family Acker homeplace that's still on Middlebrook Pike at Old Weisgarber Rd on April 29, 1925. After high school graduation, he went into V-5 Officer Training School at Emory University in November of 1943. Jay left before completing that training to follow his heart back to Knoxville so he could ask a beautiful girl friend and fellow Central Baptist member, Nola Elizabeth Lyle, to marry him which occurred on March 28, 1944 at CBC. In July, 1944. He joined the Navy and began active duty as a signalman aboard the USS Hill, a destroyer escort, and was honorably discharged on Christmas Day in 1945. Jay was hired in 1950 at ORNL, Oak Ridge, and retired after 39 years as a Senior Engineering Technologist. He dearly loved music and sang in the Central Baptist Church choir for 74 years. His father, Jarvis, directed the church's choir for multiple years and Jay would be called to take over in his absence. He taught Sunday School for several years and is a Lifetime Deacon. Jay loved gardening and sharing the harvest, running 5ks with Nola (which she would always win), attending UT Football games and Lady Vol Basketball games and doing regular hospital visits just because he cared. He smiled a lot and loved deeply. Jay was consistently a faithful man of God who, left a heritage for all his family, friends and acquaintances that acknowledged Jesus Christ is LORD! Thank you, Daddy - we love you! Jay was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 64 years, Nola Lyle Claiborne, his parents, Simpson Jarvis Claiborne, Sr. and Pearl Acker Claiborne, his sister, Helen Tullock and brother, Harry Acker Claiborne. Jay is survived by two daughters. Brenda Jinkins of Maryville and Sabra Tatum (Steve) of Knoxville. Brenda's three daughters, Alison Murphy of Redding, CA, Oilvia Orendorff of Goodlettsville and Miranda Kennedy of Bartlett. Sabra's three children, Kelly Shipe (Eddie)of Knoxville, Natalie O'Shea of Decatur, GA and Tate Tatum and his fiancé, Margaret Wilson of Knoxville. He also has eighteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and his beloved sister, Barbara Hays and brother -in- law John. He has a dear and close cousin, Howard Claiborne and a loving and attentive nephew Phil Claiborne. 3 John 1:4 "I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk are walking in the Truth." Special acknowledgements and grateful thanks to the loving, compassionate caretakers at Ben Atchley Veterans Home on D-Wing and throughout that Christ-centered home. You deeply Blessed our lives. The family will gather for a private graveside service Thursday morning followed by a public memorial service honoring Jay's life at 1:00 pm at Central Baptist Bearden Church, Thursday, August 13, 2020. Arrangements by Rose Mann. Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com