Skip Overstreet III
Knoxville, TN
Memorial services for Estel Claude (Skip) Overstreet III, age 60, of Knoxville, will be at 5 p.m. Friday May 31 at Cokesbury United Methodist Church North Campus.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
Skip passed away Wednesday morning May 29, 2019.
He was born November 12, 1958 to the late Estel Claude Overstreet II and Jo Nelda Vaughn Overstreet Stamps of Cookeville.
Skip graduated from Monterey High School in 1976 where he excelled in sports. He enrolled at Roane State College on a basketball scholarship. He finished his bachelor's degree in math and physical education and master's degree in administration and supervision at Tennessee Tech University. He was an educator for over thirty-one years in the Putnam County and Lenoir City School systems, serving as a teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant principal and principal. He was selected East TN Principal of Year while serving at Lenoir City Elementary School in 2007.
Skip was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Gina Overstreet; brother, Rick (Jodi) Overstreet of Atlanta, GA; and special cousin, Brenda Lee Schroeder.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father, George Stamps.
Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-6111 Share your thoughts and memories at www.hhhfunerals.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 30, 2019