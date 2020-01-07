|
|
Skyler Dakotah Hammett
Knoxville - Skyler Dakotah Hammett, age 22, of Knoxville passed away Monday morning, January 6, 2020 in an automobile accident.
Skyler was a graduate of Bearden High School Class of 2016. He accepted Jesus Christ as his savior on January 31, 2009. Skyler was and always will be his sister's big brother. He is now looking down from Heaven watching and protecting our family. We all cherish our time with our beautiful son and brother, and we count the days till we join him in Heaven.
Skyler is survived by his parents, Sam and Kim Hammett; sister, Haylie Hammett; paternal grandmother, Linda Hammett; paternal grandfather, Charles Hammett; maternal grandfather, C A "Po Po" Wilson and wife Donna; maternal grandmother, Betty "Gram" Wilson; several aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends, co-workers and any one blessed to receive his smile.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Patricia Neal Brain Injury Support Group, www.patneal.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020