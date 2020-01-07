Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Skyler Hammett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Skyler Dakotah Hammett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Skyler Dakotah Hammett Obituary
Skyler Dakotah Hammett

Knoxville - Skyler Dakotah Hammett, age 22, of Knoxville passed away Monday morning, January 6, 2020 in an automobile accident.

Skyler was a graduate of Bearden High School Class of 2016. He accepted Jesus Christ as his savior on January 31, 2009. Skyler was and always will be his sister's big brother. He is now looking down from Heaven watching and protecting our family. We all cherish our time with our beautiful son and brother, and we count the days till we join him in Heaven.

Skyler is survived by his parents, Sam and Kim Hammett; sister, Haylie Hammett; paternal grandmother, Linda Hammett; paternal grandfather, Charles Hammett; maternal grandfather, C A "Po Po" Wilson and wife Donna; maternal grandmother, Betty "Gram" Wilson; several aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends, co-workers and any one blessed to receive his smile.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Patricia Neal Brain Injury Support Group, www.patneal.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Skyler's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -