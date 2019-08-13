Services
Skyler Shelton Obituary
Skyler Shelton

Knoxville - Skyler Sarah Shelton - age 29 of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Preceded in death by her mother, Christy Shelton; and great grandparents, Jim and Mae Malcolm. Our beloved Skyler leaves behind her two broken-hearted sisters, Eliza (Jacob and Annie Mae) Bryant and Mariah (Derek, Nolan and McKenzie Lynn) Klein; grandmother, Ida Webb; uncle, Dean (Dawn) Webb; cousins, Dean (Samantha) Webb and Emily (Kenny) Riviera. Skyler's love of animals was just one of many special qualities that were so endearing to us. She will forever be missed. Private family services will be held. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019
