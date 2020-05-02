|
Sondra A. Russell Clark
Knoxville - Sondra A. Russell Clark, age 85, of Knoxville, died Friday evening, May 1, 2020. She was born May 12, 1934 in Yakima, Washington to the late Cecil V. and Sylvia E. Colenso Russell Logan. Sondra was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Kenneth M. Logan, step-brother, Jim Logan and first husband and father of her three children, John Garfield. Sondra was a graduate of Wapato High School, Washington (1954). She attended the Holy Names College, Spokane, Washington and attended Marylhurst University, Portland, Oregon. Sondra spent most of her professional career in Portland, Oregon as an Electronics Engineering Assistant with Tektronix for ten years, followed by employment with Instrument Sales and Services. She was an avid oil and toll painter and also enjoyed loom weaving and sailing. Sondra is survived her husband, William G. Clark. They were married October 21, 1966 in Portland, Oregon. Children are Gregory Garfield, Seattle, Washington, Cynthia Jernigan, Toke, Alaska and Theresa O'Donnell, Miami, Florida. Other family members are, step-brother, Gerry Logan, Tri Cities, Washington; step-sister, Nancy Brown, Chicago, Illinois; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at East Tennessee State Veterans' Cemetery (Governor John Sevier Highway). Online condolences may be viewed at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2020