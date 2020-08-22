Sondra J. Taylor
Knoxville - Beloved wife, daughter, sister, and friend SONDRA J. TAYLOR of Knoxville, Tennessee, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from a severe case and complication attributable to Mycoplasma pneumonia, at the Tennova Healthcare Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville where she worked as a registered nurse. She was surrounded by loved ones at her side upon her passing, including her loving husband Mehrtash Hashemian, whom she was married to more than 40 years.
Sondra was born on October 23, 1952, to Evelyn P. and George F. Taylor at Baptist Hospital in Knoxville. Her life and career as a nurse was dedicated to helping others. A passionate and selfless person, Sondra was a hard-working, outstanding professional with a big heart. She always went the extra mile for those in need of care. She worked in Saint Mary's Hospital, which became Tennova, for her entire career. She always showed a deep respect and affection for the nuns at St. Mary's Hospital and stayed with the same hospital system through its different changes. She graduated from the University of Tennessee at the top of her class with a bachelor's degree in science, and she received her RN degree from St. Mary's School of Nursing where she was valedictorian of her class. She was honored with numerous nursing awards throughout her career. Sondra was deeply devoted to her husband Mehrtash and loved her dog, Wiener, a 5-year-old dachshund.
Sondra is preceded in death by her mother and father, her mother's second husband Troy Louton, and her brother Billy Taylor. She is survived by her husband Mehrtash Hashemian, her brother John Jason Taylor of Knoxville, and her sister Elizabeth Taylor of New Jersey. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 10:30am to 12noon with a service to follow at 12noon in the Chapel of Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. If you would like to participate by ZOOM please join the following link https://zoom.us/j/93159783867
Meeting ID: 931 5978 3867. A graveside service will be held at 1pm in Berry Highland Memorial cemetery with Phil Rains as Celebrant. The services may be viewed via Facebook Live at Highland Memorial Funeral and Cremations. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com