1/1
Sondra J. Taylor
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sondra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sondra J. Taylor

Knoxville - Beloved wife, daughter, sister, and friend SONDRA J. TAYLOR of Knoxville, Tennessee, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from a severe case and complication attributable to Mycoplasma pneumonia, at the Tennova Healthcare Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville where she worked as a registered nurse. She was surrounded by loved ones at her side upon her passing, including her loving husband Mehrtash Hashemian, whom she was married to more than 40 years.

Sondra was born on October 23, 1952, to Evelyn P. and George F. Taylor at Baptist Hospital in Knoxville. Her life and career as a nurse was dedicated to helping others. A passionate and selfless person, Sondra was a hard-working, outstanding professional with a big heart. She always went the extra mile for those in need of care. She worked in Saint Mary's Hospital, which became Tennova, for her entire career. She always showed a deep respect and affection for the nuns at St. Mary's Hospital and stayed with the same hospital system through its different changes. She graduated from the University of Tennessee at the top of her class with a bachelor's degree in science, and she received her RN degree from St. Mary's School of Nursing where she was valedictorian of her class. She was honored with numerous nursing awards throughout her career. Sondra was deeply devoted to her husband Mehrtash and loved her dog, Wiener, a 5-year-old dachshund.

Sondra is preceded in death by her mother and father, her mother's second husband Troy Louton, and her brother Billy Taylor. She is survived by her husband Mehrtash Hashemian, her brother John Jason Taylor of Knoxville, and her sister Elizabeth Taylor of New Jersey. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 10:30am to 12noon with a service to follow at 12noon in the Chapel of Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. If you would like to participate by ZOOM please join the following link https://zoom.us/j/93159783867 Meeting ID: 931 5978 3867. A graveside service will be held at 1pm in Berry Highland Memorial cemetery with Phil Rains as Celebrant. The services may be viewed via Facebook Live at Highland Memorial Funeral and Cremations. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Service
12:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
8655880567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Highland Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved