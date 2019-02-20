|
Sondra L. Whaley
Knoxville, TN
Sondra L. Whaley age 75, of Knoxville, TN passed peacefully surrounded by family Monday, February 18, 2019. She was a member of the Son Light Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Pearl Glenn; sisters, Lorene Stallings and Wanda Radcliff; brother, Floyd Glenn; grandson, Jeremy Easterday; and great-granddaughters, Sydney Neely and Ava Easterday. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years Henry P. Whaley of Knoxville, TN; children Susan Kitts (Rob), Laquita Easterday (Tim), Tony Whaley (Rhoda), and Sonya Whaley-Warren (Clint); 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Glenn (Sally); sisters, Sheila Thornton (Ron) and Jan Hickman (Walt); and
several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday, at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. The
funeral service will follow at 7 pm Thursday. Rev. Eddie Myers will
officiate. Family and friends will meet at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home at 2:30 pm Friday, to go in procession to Greenwood Cemetery for the 3 pm graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019