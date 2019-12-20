Services
Knoxville - Allan Clayton "Sonny" Diedrich - age 85 of Knoxville passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Member of Lyon's Creek Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Clayton and Lucille Diedrich; brothers, Norman, Dennis, and Harvey; and sister, Janet. Survived by son, Ray Diedrich and wife Rena; granddaughter, Tabatha Cummings and husband Jeff; great grandson, Oliver Ray Cummings; brother-in-law, Clyde (Marsha) Garrett; and sister-in-law, Betty Garrett Cuthrell. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
