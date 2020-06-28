Sonya Diane Dixon
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sonya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sonya Diane Dixon

Knoxville - Sonya Diane Dixon, Age 36, Gained her wings on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born on September 19, 1983. She graduated in 2001 from Union County High School. She was an avid softball player, playing for UCHS, Knoxville Thunder Travel team, and the State Champion Warriors. She loved to sing and had the voice of an angel. She is preceded in death by her grandfather's Perry Dewayne Walker, and Eugene "Sue" Rudd. She leaves behind her son Dillion Anglin and Daughter McKenzie Harrell, Her Mother Pamela Rudd and father Christopher Rudd, Sister Danielle Rudd, Her Grandmother Irene Walker and grandparents Jody and Martin Babb and Her special Aunt and Uncle Kristi and Danny Shropshire. Special friend Cody Sutton, And many more extended family members and friends. Family will receive friends from 3:00-6:00PM Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and then will proceed to Ft. Sumter Cemetery where there will be a Graveside Service Officiated by Rev. Mike Segars. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com. In lieu of flowers the family would ask that donations be made to the funeral home on behalf of Miss Dixon.

RIP Beautiful Child.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Graveside service
Ft. Sumter Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved