Sonya Diane Dixon
Knoxville - Sonya Diane Dixon, Age 36, Gained her wings on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born on September 19, 1983. She graduated in 2001 from Union County High School. She was an avid softball player, playing for UCHS, Knoxville Thunder Travel team, and the State Champion Warriors. She loved to sing and had the voice of an angel. She is preceded in death by her grandfather's Perry Dewayne Walker, and Eugene "Sue" Rudd. She leaves behind her son Dillion Anglin and Daughter McKenzie Harrell, Her Mother Pamela Rudd and father Christopher Rudd, Sister Danielle Rudd, Her Grandmother Irene Walker and grandparents Jody and Martin Babb and Her special Aunt and Uncle Kristi and Danny Shropshire. Special friend Cody Sutton, And many more extended family members and friends. Family will receive friends from 3:00-6:00PM Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and then will proceed to Ft. Sumter Cemetery where there will be a Graveside Service Officiated by Rev. Mike Segars. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com. In lieu of flowers the family would ask that donations be made to the funeral home on behalf of Miss Dixon.
RIP Beautiful Child.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.