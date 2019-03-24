|
|
Spencer B. Watson
Knoxville, TN
Spencer B. Watson, 41, of Knoxville, Tn., suddenly departed this life on Sunday, March 17th, 2019.
Spencer was born November 19th, 1977 in Knoxville, Tn. He was a graduate of Central High School and was employed in the family business at Structured Glass Inc. He was a student of the bass guitar, magician, card shark, an encyclopedia of knowledge and the funniest guy in the room. Left to mourn his loss but carry on his memory are his parents: Paul and Cathy Watson, Big brother and sister in-law: Jason and Brandi Watson, Nieces: Alleigh and Alaina Watson, Best friends: Jerry Pardon, Adrian Varnes, Jereme Dees and Brandon Dees, countless uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, and admirers from all over the place. Preceded in death by Grandparents: James Paul Watson and Beulah Watson, Ray and Mildred Boldin, Uncle: Jim Cates, Uncle and Aunt: Carl (Tennessee) and Linda Watson. He will be missed beyond measure but we will see him again. There will be a receiving of friends at Powell Church, 323 W. Emory Rd. Powell, TN. 37849 on Tuesday, March 26th at 6:30 pm. A Celebration of Life will begin at 7:30 pm. and the family welcomes anyone to share thoughts, stories, and experiences they had with Spencer. He would have enjoyed that. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that everyone take the time out of their day and spread some cheer and humor to those who need it most…….just like Spencer would do.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019