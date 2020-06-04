SSGT Charles Bolin



SSGT Charles Bolin Born 1-7-34 to Roy and Mabel Bolin from Knoxville, Tenn, who preceded him in death.



Charles leaves behind the love of his life of 42 years Patricia Bolin & their 4 children Troy, Michael, Roy & Samantha, 10 grandchildren, 4 Great-grandchildren, 2 younger brothers Ben & Tom Bolin, many nieces and nephews.



Charles served our military from 1955 to 1972 for many engagements including Korea and Vietnam.



Consumed by heart complications and diabetes at home with his family and 2 loving dogs 5-14-20.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store