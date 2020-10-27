1/1
SSgt Tyler Lane Connolly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SSgt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SSgt Tyler Lane Connolly

Charleston, SC - SSgt Tyler Lane Connolly, age 22, passed away Monday, October 18, 2020, in Charleston, SC. He was the son of Anita Smith of Powell, TN., and was a member of Reality Church in Goose Creek, SC. Tyler proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He was adventurous, and loved cars and nature. Tyler is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Pete Dax, maternal grandmother Dorothy Dax, his uncle Kevin Stevens, and father-in-law Scott May.

He is survived by his wife Hannah Connolly, son Rylan Jackson, mother and father Anita and Justin Smith, brothers Miles Dax and Darrien Connolly, sisters Courtnie Connolly and Alexus Tolliver, stepbrother Kaden Hodgins, nephew Lukas Brady, niece Talia Dax, mamaw Kay May, and many friends in his military family.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at Woodhaven Funeral Home. A funeral service with military honors will follow at 6:00PM.

Woodhaven Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of SSgt Tyler Lane Connolly.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Woodhaven Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Woodhaven Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved