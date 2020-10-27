SSgt Tyler Lane ConnollyCharleston, SC - SSgt Tyler Lane Connolly, age 22, passed away Monday, October 18, 2020, in Charleston, SC. He was the son of Anita Smith of Powell, TN., and was a member of Reality Church in Goose Creek, SC. Tyler proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He was adventurous, and loved cars and nature. Tyler is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Pete Dax, maternal grandmother Dorothy Dax, his uncle Kevin Stevens, and father-in-law Scott May.He is survived by his wife Hannah Connolly, son Rylan Jackson, mother and father Anita and Justin Smith, brothers Miles Dax and Darrien Connolly, sisters Courtnie Connolly and Alexus Tolliver, stepbrother Kaden Hodgins, nephew Lukas Brady, niece Talia Dax, mamaw Kay May, and many friends in his military family.Visitation will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at Woodhaven Funeral Home. A funeral service with military honors will follow at 6:00PM.Woodhaven Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of SSgt Tyler Lane Connolly.