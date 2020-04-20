|
|
1st Sgt. James E. "Jake" Gibson
Sevierville - 1st Sgt James E. (Jake) Gibson, age 86 of Sevierville passed on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He accepted Jesus as his Savior at Hillcrest Baptist Church while serving in El Paso, TX. He attended Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by parents, Doyle and Ruby (Tarwater) Gibson; siblings, Catherine Williams, David Gibson, Cathy McMahan and baby brother, Billy Gibson. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Lou (Manning) Gibson; sons and daughters-in-law, Greg (Janet) Gibson, Gary (Sheila) Gibson, Dr. Russell (Kay) Gibson, and Sandy McFalls; grandkids and spouses Mandon (Charlie )McCarter, Eric Gibson, Justin (Kelci) Gibson, Dr.Lori (Adam) Duncan, Katie (Mohammed) Taam, Dr. Andrew (Aleah) Gibson, Dr. Richard (Sarah)Gibson, Joshua (Patty) McFalls, Emily (Daniel) Moore; several great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Kenneth (Sue) Gibson, Frank Gibson, Louise Franklin, Dean (Sam) Adams, Gail (Jerry) Loveday, Peggy (Curtis)Williams; nieces, nephews, and extended family members. In lieu of flowers send donations to Pleasant Hill Cemetery fund, 402 White School Rd., Sevierville, TN 37876. Due to the current circumstances and social distancing guidelines, the family will have a private service. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
