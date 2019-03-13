Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Obituary

Infant Stacy Lamar Carmichael III - departed this life, March 10, 2019 at home.

Preceded in death by grandfather, Joseph Davis.

Survivors, mother, Delishia Brown; father, Stacy Carmichael II; siblings, DaLeyah Brown, Nicholas Brown, Honestee Spradling; grandparents, Lavette (Sidney) Jackson, Jovette Johnson, Stacy Carmichael Sr.

Family will receive friends, 10:30-11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church; funeral service, 11:00 a.m., Rev. Steve Simpson, Officiating.

Interment Highland South Memorial Park

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
