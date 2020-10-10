Stancho Konstantino Milov
Knoxville - Stancho Konstantino Milov - age 73 of Powell, TN went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Stancho was a simple man with simple taste. He was a member of Sharon Baptist Church who loved the Lord and his family. Preceded in death by father, Konstantino Milov and mother. Survived by loving wife of 44 years, Becky Milov; children, Stephanie (Donny) Perry and Jessica (Craig) Lucas. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, October 12, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Glenn Bruner officiating. Family and friends will meet at 9:00 AM Tuesday at Bridges Funeral Home and process to Caledonia Cemetery for an 10:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com