Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Jablonski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Anthony Jablonski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Anthony Jablonski Obituary
Stanley Anthony Jablonski

Stanley Anthony Jablonski age 74, passed away on November 3, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's and Dementia. Originally from Bayport, New York, Stan served in the U.S. Coast Guard and then later, after an honorable discharge, worked as a police officer for the Riverhead Police Department on Long Island, Santa Barbara Police Department in California, and Orlando Police Department in Florida. After moving to Tennessee, he received his LPN license where he worked in different medical facilities throughout the Knoxville and Nashville areas. Stan then took a position as an investigator with the Nashville District Attorney's office where he worked for several years until his retirement. Preceded in death by: Parents, Siblings, Grandson, Garrett A. Jablonski. Stan is survived by his two children, Erica Jablonski Butler (Tom) and Scott A. Jablonski (Kelli); grandchildren, Lauren and Tyson Butler and Dylan Jablonski; several nieces and nephews. Per his wishes he will be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: curesff.org. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -