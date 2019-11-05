|
|
Stanley Anthony Jablonski
Stanley Anthony Jablonski age 74, passed away on November 3, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's and Dementia. Originally from Bayport, New York, Stan served in the U.S. Coast Guard and then later, after an honorable discharge, worked as a police officer for the Riverhead Police Department on Long Island, Santa Barbara Police Department in California, and Orlando Police Department in Florida. After moving to Tennessee, he received his LPN license where he worked in different medical facilities throughout the Knoxville and Nashville areas. Stan then took a position as an investigator with the Nashville District Attorney's office where he worked for several years until his retirement. Preceded in death by: Parents, Siblings, Grandson, Garrett A. Jablonski. Stan is survived by his two children, Erica Jablonski Butler (Tom) and Scott A. Jablonski (Kelli); grandchildren, Lauren and Tyson Butler and Dylan Jablonski; several nieces and nephews. Per his wishes he will be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: curesff.org. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019