Rev. Stanley "Beaver" Branham
Rev. Stanley "Beaver" Branham

Loudon - Rev. Stanley "Beaver" Branham, age 62 of Loudon went to be with his Jesus, November 20, 2020. Beaver was currently pastoring at Old Ballards Chapel Baptist Church in Louisville. Since his call to preach he served many churches as pastor. Beaver was also an expert meat cutter for more than 40 years. Preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Moats Branham; father, Cecil Branham; step-father, Allen Robinette and grandmother, Annie Mae Doss. Survived by his mother, Ann Robinette; wife, Guenn McNabb Branham; children and spouses: Charlotte and Mitch Bales, Linda and Sam Maynard, Jennifer and Rod Snider, Leighann and James Duncan, Jesse McNabb, Curtis and Allison McNabb; many precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Randy Coulter; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 23rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Darrell Hackworth officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Tuesday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. II Timothy 4:7 kjv Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
