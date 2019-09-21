|
Stanley Buckner
Knoxville - Stanley P. Buckner, age 67 of Knoxville, passed away on September 16, 2019. He retired from ORNL after 31 years of service. Stanley's passions were trout fishing, he loved the mountain streams, scenic drives, but above all he was a true family man. He truly enjoyed life. He is preceded in death by his parents Harley and Dorothy Buckner. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife of 46 years, the love of his life Rebecca "Becky" Buckner; son, Clint Buckner (Jessica); daughter, Allison Ford (JR); grandchildren, Gracie, Chace, Madison and Mac; sisters, Joyce Tindell (Mike) and Jill McGhee (Ralph); father-in-law, Ralph Jackson; sister in law Sheila Arden (Bruce); as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Sunday, September 22, 2019 with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with Rev. Tim Hopkins officiating. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel at 10:15 AM on Monday, September 23, 2019 to proceed to Lynnhurst Cemetery for a graveside service at 11:00 AM. Pallbearers will be: Mike Tindell, Bruce Arden, Ralph McGhee, Jeremy Huiting, Mike Burkhart, and John Sanders. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019