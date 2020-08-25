Stanley "Stan" Earl Pevy
Moss Point, MS - Stanley Earl Pevy ("Stan") (70), a resident of Moss Point, Mississippi, passed away on August 17, 2020, after a prolonged battle with multiple illnesses. Predeceased by his father Oliver John, and sister Vickie, Stan leaves behind many who grieve him: mother, Elsie Ruth, and siblings Jimmy and Sandra; beloved wife Lisa, their son John and his wife Amy; daughter Ginger, her husband Doug, grandchildren Drew and Niki, and great-grandchildren Wyatt and Parker; son Chuck, his wife Misty, and granddaughters Lexi and Lier; daughter Jenny, her husband Jay, and grandchildren Max, RJ and Lindy; and son Tread, his wife Susan, and grandsons Zack, Jimmy, and Robbie. A native of Knoxville, Stan graduated from Central High School in 1968 after showcasing his talents as a standout athlete in football and baseball. What followed was a life that he drank to the fullest, indulging in the breadth of human experience like few can boast. For decades, Stan rode Harley Davidson motorcycles and sported all the accoutre ma that such a lifestyle required - most notably the long beard, and even longer hair. Running with a wild and raucous crew, he rode to concerts and festivals nationwide. Stan likewise served those friends an untold number of drinks at both the Patio and Litton's, and likely consumed just as many if truth were told. For 28 years Stan operated his family-owned business, Cut Right Complete Lawncare, and he took great pride in his work. His sons can attest to that fact, citing the number of times they were each fired as evidence. Later, finding the Lord transformed his life, and with that came a calling for helping those in need which took him to such places as Indonesia, Israel, and Belize. A longtime member of Corryton Baptist Church, he joined Escatawpa Baptist upon arriving in Mississippi. Most of all, however, he loved his family, and they dearly miss him. He strove to be a better person every day, and the man that Stan became was a monument to the strength of his character and the grace of God. The lore around Stan Pevy contains endless stories, such that this paper would burst at the seams if recounted here. In short, when they built Stan Pevy, they truly did break the mold. Receiving of friends will take place on Saturday, August 29th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Pevy family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com
.