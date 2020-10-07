Stanley Harold Pickering
Knoxville - Stanley H. Pickering, 94, passed away Oct. 6 at his Fountain City home surrounded by his family. Stan was the loving husband to the light of his life, wife Ellen Anna Clancy, and father to eight children who brought him great joy. Stan was known for sharing that joy to help children from around the Knoxville community, whether it was as a lead fundraiser to build Catholic Charities of East Tennessee's Columbus Home for children or supporting Fountain City ballpark and the many children it served. Stan was named Samaritan of the Year by St. Mary's Medical Center for his devotion to youth, and was also known for keeping a roll of $1 dollar bills in his pocket to buy hot dogs and soft drinks for youngsters at Fountain City ballpark. Each dollar bill was usually accompanied by a stick of chewing gum. Stan also was recognized by the National Conference of Christians and Jews with its annual award for service to his fellow man. He was involved in many other community organizations, including Catholic Social Services, St. Joseph School, Knoxville Catholic High School, the Knights of Columbus, Boy Scouts of America, Helen Ross McNabb Center, The Hope Resource Center, Fountain City Recreation Commission, Tennessee Right to Life, and the YMCA. Stan graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1950 with a degree in accounting and enjoyed a 70-year career as a certified public accountant. After first meeting Ellen as co-workers in the accounting department of St. Mary's Hospital, Stan opened his own CPA firm in Knoxville in 1957, serving clients from all walks of life. He had a lifelong love for his alma mater and enjoyed supporting the Vols every season. Most important to Stan were God, family, and country. He proudly served the United States as a sailor aboard the U.S.S. Talladega during World War II, and from aboard his ship he witnessed both the U.S. flag-raising on Mount Suribachi and the Japanese surrender in 1945. He served his family by providing a loving home for them and supporting his wife and children in all that they did. He served God by simply saying "yes" every day and was a faithful witness at work, at home, and in the community. Stan is preceded in death by his sons, John Clancy and Frank. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ellen Anna Clancy Pickering; sons Stanley H. II (Kathy), and Jim (Stephanie); daughters Ellen Hunter (Bob), Judy, Angel Brewer (Bill), and Regina Lovelace (William); grandchildren Natalie Pickering, Patrick Pickering, Thomas Pickering, Stanley H. Pickering III, Clancy Clementi (Craig), Rob Hunter, Caroline Hunter, Stan Pickering Hunter, Jim Hunter, Leticia Marie Natour (Joey), Frank Pickering Jr. (Jenny), John Pickering, Will Brewer (Becca), William Edward Lovelace, Suzanna Pickering, Walter Pickering; and great-grandchildren Gigi Clementi, Penelope Brewer, and Frank Pickering III. Receiving of friends will be Friday, Oct. 9, from 4-7 p.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home in Fountain City, with a rosary following at 7 p.m. led by Father Brent Shelton. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, at noon at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, with Father John Dowling as the celebrant. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers are Rob Hunter, Will Brewer, Frank Pickering Jr., Patrick Pickering, Stanley H. Pickering III, and Walter Pickering. Honorary pallbearers are Greg Anderson and Jeff Antrican. Donations in Stan's memory can be made to the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard, P.O. Box 22802, Knoxville, TN 37933. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
