Stanley Max "Shorty" Joyce Obituary
Stanley "Shorty" Max Joyce

Knoxville, TN

Stanley "Shorty" Max Joyce, age 82, passed away on April 20, 2019. He was of Baptist Faith. He served his country valiantly in the U.S. Army. Stanley retired from the Knox County School Janitorial Department.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Newt and Edna Joyce; brothers, Robert, Kayo and James; and sisters, Mildred, Zelma, Mayme, Jenny and Lockey. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda Joyce; daughter, Rhonda Womack (Guy); grandchildren, Joshua Womack (Miranda) and Ashley Duffey (Luke); great-grandchild, Baby Duffey; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 24th at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel from 5:00-7: 00 pm with a funeral service to follow officiated by Rev. Mike Segers. Family and friends will gather at 1:45 pm on Thursday, April 25th for a 2:00 pm interment at New Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mark McCoig officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
