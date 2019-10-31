|
Stanley Miller Henderson
Maryville - Henderson, Stanley Miller, 70, passed away peacefully at his home in Maryville, TN on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1948, in Vonore, TN to the late Fred and Mary Lee Henderson; and is survived by his beloved companion and life partner of 40 years, Elizabeth Grace Harms. After attending Hiawassee College, he continued his studies in engineering at the University of Tennessee. He was honorably discharged after serving three years in Korea with the United States Army. He was employed many years with United Cities Gas Company in Blount County, where he facilitated the transportation and installation of gas commodities. More recently, he worked as supervisor of maintenance and grounds for a large residential condominium campus. Stanley was a compassionate friend and helpful neighbor; known especially for his carpentry craftsmanship and skills as a repairman. He was an unwavering believer in living life according to the "Golden Rule." A highly intelligent, gentle person, he possessed a keen and unique sense of humor. He believed that cooperation - and not merely competition - was the better means by which one helped the world go 'round. He was an avid reader who closely followed and enjoyed conversation regarding history and local, national, and world issues. He viewed life from the perspective of one who innately perceives all that is good in others. A lifelong rescuer of feral felines, he instinctively shone his own special light on fellow beings and creatures who, otherwise, might have languished in darkness. Stanley M. Henderson left this world - and all those fortunate enough to have known him - a little improved from the way he'd found them. In his quiet and humble way, he achieved a life that by any means of mortal measure can only be deemed a "success." Visitation will be from 5:00 - 6:30 pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel and will conclude with a eulogy by Ben Harms. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Young-Williams Animal Center, the Humane Society of the TN Valley, or to the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019