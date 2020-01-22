|
Stanley Nelson Persinger
Knoxville - Stanley Nelson Persinger of Knoxville passed away peacefully at Parkwest Medical Hospital on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was 78.
Born on Feb. 6, 1941, in Cleveland, Tenn., to Gerald Persinger and Sarah Brown Persinger, he graduated from Science Hill High School in Johnson City, then East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1964. Friends who knew him in his younger days often called him by his nickname, Joe, given to him by his father.
After starting his career with the Food and Drug Administration in Cincinnati, Ohio, he joined the U.S. Department of Justice for a 25-year career. He retired in 1991.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father and a brother, Gerald Persinger Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Jimmie Persinger of Knoxville, and two sons, Michael Persinger (Emma) of Statesville, N.C., and Jeff Persinger (Jennifer) of Newtown, Pa.; grandchildren Sarah, Tyler, Cole, Ryan and Christopher; and a brother, Tim Persinger of Pittsburgh, Pa.
The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. Saturday, with a service to follow at 3:30 p.m., at Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike in Knoxville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in his memory to .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020